New Zealand medals total: 9

Track cycling - Women’s team pursuit set fastest time

The foursome of Ally Wollaston, Bryony Botha, Emily Shearman, Nicole Shields are one win away from the gold medal race after setting the fastest time in women’s team pursuit qualifying. They advanced top into the first round where they will race Italy in their heat tonight, who finished just under three seconds behind them. Win that race and New Zealand are riding for gold tomorrow morning.

“I think that feels pretty good. We were just trying to focus on ourselves, stay really calm and just follow the process,” Botha told Sky Sport:

“We have been training a lot of the schedule we wanted to do and we knew we were comfortable on that. Absolutely stoked with the time. It’s a really great start for us girls.”

The men’s pursuit team narrowly missed out on making the bronze final, setting the fifth fastest time in the heats.

Ally Wollaston, Bryony Botha, Emily Shearman and Nicole Shields of Team New Zealand compete during the Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris. Photo / Getty Images

Canoe sprint - Carrington has winning start to campaign

A perfect start for Dame Lisa Carrington. In the k4 crew with Olivia Brett, Alicia Hoskin and Tara Vaughan, they won their heat to qualify for the final. Carrington and Hoskin then won their K2 heat to reach the semifinals. Aimee Fisher and Lucy Matehaere were eliminated in the quarters.

The men’s K2 of Kurtis Imrie and Hamish Legarth advanced to the semifinals and the K4 of Max Brown, Grant Clancy, Imrie and Legarth finished fourth in their heat and will have to go through from the quarter-finals.

The men’s C2 of Max Brown and Grant Clancy struggled finishing way back in both the heats and quarter-final.

Dame Lisa Carrington celebrates victory in the women's K2 sprint heats. Photo / Photosport

Sport climbing - Young Kiwi shines

19-year-old Kiwi climber Julian David posted a personal best time to defeat a former world record holder Reza Alipour and progress to the finals of his event in Paris. He’ll go up against current world record holder Sam Watson of the USA in the quarter-finals.

Sailing - Nacra pair eye medal

The Nacra pair of Erica Dawson and Micha Wilkinson sit in fourth, tied on the same points as third heading into tonight’s medal race. Finish ahead of the Great British pair, and the will claim bronze. Silver is also within touching distance, as they are just six points back from Argentina.

In the men’s dingy, Tom Saunders’ medal race was called off due to light wind. They’ll have another crack at it tomorrow.

Athletics - Ramsden moves on

Maia Ramsden finished sixth in her 1500m heat which saw her advance to the semifinals.

Paris swim session cancelled for fifth time

Paris 2024 organisers cancelled training for open water swimming because of ongoing pollution in the River Seine.

The latest cancellation comes a day after news broke that two New Zealand triathletes struggled with E. coli-like sickness leading into the mixed team relay, including silver medallist Hayden Wilde.

All the triathlon swim legs have taken place in the Seine, which is also set to be used for marathon swimming.

World Aquatics spokesperson Anne Descamps said: “We are confident the events will go ahead as planned given the weather tendency.”

If the Seine is still deemed unsuitable, organisers said marathon swimming can be moved to Vaires-sur-Marne, east of Paris, where the rowing and canoeing competitions take place.





