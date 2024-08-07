Olympics 2024: ‘Chasing art’ How Aimee Fisher is seeks kayaking perfection, ahead of expected showdown with Dame Lisa Carrington in Paris

It might sound unusual – in a power based sport where athletes extend themselves to their mental and physical limits – but suits Fisher’s mindset perfectly.

“We always talk about trying to find the art out there and trying to enjoy it,” explained Fisher. “And it’s kind of been one of my overarching themes or goals. I want to race in the Olympic final unafraid. I don’t want to be tight and scared. I want to light up my lane, paddle beautifully and be courageous.”

In a way, Fisher is chasing perfection – and she has arrived in Paris in a good space, off the back of the World Cup events earlier this year, where she edged Dame Lisa Carrington in both finals. The women’s team have been away for more than three months, with training camps across three European countries, before they arrived in Paris.

“We managed a lot of good training,” said Fisher. “It was a long time on the road and there were definitely some moments that were tough. It wasn’t easy the whole four months. But there’s been a lot of learning and growth. I’d say massive personal growth as well.”

Aimee Fisher from New Zealand in the womens kayak single 500m heats. Canoe sprint at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium-flat water, Paris, France on Wednesday 7 August 2024. Photo credit: Iain McGregor / www.photosport.nz

After her heat on Wednesday – which she won with the second fastest time of the day, only behind Carrington – Fisher conducted her media obligations with the host broadcaster and other television and radio companies.

As she arrived in the mixed zone to speak with the Herald – a walk of several hundred metres – she was still barefoot.

“I probably should have jandals or slides - oh well”, laughed Fisher, perhaps a pointer to her relaxed state of mind. Although the heat was a fait accompli – given her level compared to most of the rest – it was a big moment, her first K1 outing at the Olympics. So there were nerves as well.

“I could definitely feel that adrenalin was pumping a bit,” said Fisher. “It’s that first run to see where things are at and it can be a bit that way even at World Champs and World Cups where you can get quite nervous, even though it’s not the be all and end all in the heat.”

Fisher was impressive, establishing a comfortable lead and then easing off towards the end, crossing in 1m 49.16s. She now has time to prepare for Saturday, with semifinals at 1030am (local time) and the final two and a half hours later. Fisher planned a catch up with family and friends, before being back in the water over the next two days.

“We’ll keep trying to push the training,” said Fisher. “Probably do a bit of speed work and figure out a plan to make sure I’m firing for Saturday.”

Carrington doesn’t have the same luxury, in action in the K4 500m on Thursday (likely semifinal and final) before a probable two K2 500m races with Alicia Hoskin on Friday. But the 35-year-old has been here before – a master of daunting workloads – and her Paris schedule isn’t as bad as the crazy Tokyo endurance test was.

That’s partly because of the unfortunate removal of the K1 200m class but also due to the structure here, with the finals spread across different days.

“The way it’s mapped out it’s a lot easier,” said Carrington. “You have all the heats done and then you have a K4 day, a K2 day and a K1 day. Whereas last time I had K2 500m [final] and the K 1 200 [final] on the same day. So that was really tricky, especially doing a semi and a final.”

Still, it’s a big assignment, with none of the other potential K1 finalists (apart from Hungary’s Tamara Csipes) competing in all three sprint classes.

“It’s about looking after myself, making sure I follow the plan and trusting that’ll get me through to Saturday,” said Carrington.

That was apparent on Wednesday, as Carrington changed gears in the second half of her heat, taking the time to look across at her rivals.

“It’s playing it strategically and being as efficient as possible,” said Carrington. “[Just] knowing what I need to do to get top two.”

New Zealand womens Kayak Four - Olivia Brett, Lisa Carrington, Alicia Hoskin and Tara Vaughan in their heat. Canoe sprint at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium-flat water, Paris, France on Tuesday 6 August 2024. Photo credit: Iain McGregor / www.photosport.nz

Like Fisher, Carrington said the course could be tricky – more open than many other venues, with variable crosswinds – but she is typically unflustered by that. Her focus now switches back to the team boats, with the K4 500m on Thursday. Carrington is the undoubted leader, though the young paddlers behind her have made remarkable progress, shown by their brilliant triumph at the 2023 world championships, the first for New Zealand in the big boat in history (across male and female classes).

The challenge in Paris will be another level, as countries have shuffled their pack since then, with Hungary, in particular, having the luxury of remarkable depth. But Tuesday’s performance – where they set the second fastest time in the heats, only behind Germany - was a good omen and first time Olympians Tara Vaughan (20) and Olivia Brett (23) are relishing the experience.

“This is the big one,” said Brett. “It is a bit weird because there’s way less athletes [than the world championships]. But then the crowd and everything around it is a step up. This is pretty important to us and what we want to do.”

The Kiwi crew are also no longer under the radar, now ranked alongside the traditional heavyweights like defending champions Hungary, Tokyo bronze medallists Germany, Spain and Poland, while the Chinese and Norwegian boats are also highly rated here.

“We know that it’s such a big job,” said Vaughan. “These other countries are so good and it’s a game of inches out there. We’ve got a lot of work to do to show up on that final day and nothing is a given. So we’ve got to keep working really hard for what we want and keep learning. It’s that infinite game, we might say, to keep learning through the whole process, which is really exciting.”







