K2 paddler Lucy Matehaere, who will be teaming up with Aimee Fisher, is in action at the Paris Olympics on August 6.
Did you always want to compete or did that come later in life?
Definitely a dream since childhood. There’s actually a video of my middle sister and I when we were 4 and 2, running around the house and my mum asks what we are doing... we replied, “training for the Olympics”. I switched from surf lifesaving/basketball to kayaking with the intention of trying to make it all the way to the Olympics and nine years later – here we are.