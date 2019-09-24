As rotation moves into full swing for the remainder of the pool matches, the Rubik's Cube that is the starting All Blacks midfield won't become clear for a few weeks yet.

Ryan Crotty, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams, Jack Goodhue. Take your pick. Any two could be paired together, with a third off the bench.

Privately the All Blacks know their best combination but, for now, they are giving nothing away.

"Do we think we know what our leading midfield is? Probably," All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster said as the team prepares to relocate to the southern Japanese city of Beppu. "We've got a pretty good idea but I'm not going to tell you."

Goodhue's hamstring issue wasn't risked in the opening Rugby World Cup win over the Springboks where Crotty, who turned 31 yesterday, and Lienert-Brown combined nicely.

Prior to his injury, Goodhue was considered New Zealand's leading centre after shifting from Northland to quickly establish his influential presence alongside Crotty at the Crusaders.

But in Goodhue's recent absence, Lienert-Brown has seemingly complicated the picture by making the centre role his own. Though equally comfortable at second five-eighth Lienert-Brown's consistent form in the 13 jersey – he laid on Scott Barrett's try against the Boks with superb footwork and acceleration when cutting infield – challenges Goodhue's status.

Provided Goodhue proves his fitness he is likely to return at centre for Canada next week, possibly outside Williams who came off the bench for 30 minutes against the Boks.

"I'm running well, there's just a few little things like over the ball when you extend a bit too much, but I'm pretty happy with it," Goodhue said one day before the All Blacks defeated the Boks in Yokohama. "The body is feeling good otherwise so I definitely think I'll be available for the next game."

Four doesn't go into two: The All Blacks have strong options in the midfield.

With four midfielders at the top of their game, this area seems the most competitive of all for the All Blacks.

With four days between their next two matches against Canada and Namibia widespread changes are inevitable so each of the midfield quartet will get chances to state their case with starting opportunities.

Come the quarter-final and knockout arena, though, the All Blacks will then be expected to settle on their preferred pairing.

"This sounds boring but we're actually happy with any selection we've got in the midfield at the moment," Foster said.

"I'm really happy with the combinations we're developing and history has told us it's a physical area. We've often had to make changes in that area the last two years.

"We haven't had a lot of consistency with two guys doing the role for us in a whole lot of tests in a row. People see that as a negative, we see that as a positive. We've got four guys ready to play and they've all got slightly different skill sets and it does mean we can mix and match a bit.

"I thought Ryan and Anton went pretty good with their combination and we'll see what else we come up with."

While Foster knows his favoured pairing, the ever-maturing Lienert-Brown acknowledged the players remain in the dark. He also gave a nod to the depth on offer after Ngani Laumape missed the squad selection.

"I wouldn't have a clue what he sees as his best combination," Lienert-Brown said. "I'm fortunate at the moment to be starting at 13 but there's four world-class midfielders in my opinion and a fifth one playing for the Manawatu Turbos as well.

"It's great for your rugby because it keeps you on your toes and pushes you to be a better footy player every day. A strength of our group is we are really tight.

"Obviously we all want to be starting but four doesn't fit into two so it's about whoever starts preparing them well for that week."

Lienert-Brown shifting in one spot to partner Goodhue, with Williams off the bench, could emerge as the favoured approach but that combination would leave the All Blacks lacking experience across the starting backline.

For now, All Blacks management are clearly content to keep the public, players and opposition guessing.

