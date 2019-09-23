ANY GIVEN MONDAY

The contrasting trajectories of Ardie Savea and Rieko Ioane should provide both inspiration and a cautionary tale for our best and brightest rugby talent.

Savea was arguably the most influential player at Yokohama International Stadium during the All Blacks' gripping 23-13 victory over South Africa – a win that should give the side a relatively trouble-free path to the semifinals.

His dynamism with the ball was matched by workrate and strength without it. We like to wax lyrical about loose forwards in this part of the world but when Savea is in peak form, as he is

