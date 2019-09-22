It's taken a while but Ardie Savea is making the test rugby impact which felt inevitable.

Somehow he or impressive lock Sam Whitelock missed out on the man of the match award to teammate Beauden Barrett in the All Blacks opening World Cup win but the Springboks knew who their nemesis was.

Savea wore six on his jersey but he ripped up any conventional comparisons to the blindside thunder of Jerry Collins or Jerome Kaino.

His skills pressed the All Black buttons way back in 2013 when he filled an apprentice bib on the trip to Europe and that long-term

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.