COMMENT:

It was hard not to be slightly worried in the early stages of the All Blacks' Rugby World Cup opener against the Springboks at the weekend - but if the emphatic victory in Yokohama taught us one thing, it's that wresting the Webb Ellis trophy from New Zealand's hands will take something very special.

The Springboks were dominating proceedings in the first 20 minutes and were playing exceptionally well. We hardly had any possession and, in fact, about halfway through that first half the All Blacks were looking ragged and all over the place.

What is now clear is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.