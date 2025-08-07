Advertisement
New Zealand’s future stars: teenage athletes to watch

By &
NZ Herald·
11 mins to read

Jackson Ball, Luke Brooke-Smith and Braxton Sorensen-McGee are all promising athletes still in their teens.

After the Herald’s 20 Under 20 list had the New Zealand sports scene buzzing in January, we’ve gone two steps further. Here are 18 athletes under 18 who made waves on both domestic and international stages over the past year and are poised for even bigger

