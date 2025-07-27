Rico Bearman is in action at the recent UCI BMX Racing World Cups. Photo / Cole McOnie

More than 40 New Zealand riders have congregated in Copenhagen for the UCI BMX Racing World Championships.

Eleven Kiwis will contest the elite racing, which follows the Challenge (age group) competition for racing and cruiser classes, which starts today.

The riders are at home in Copenhagen, a city where locals own more bikes than cars, and nearly half the population pedal to work.

In the modern era of UCI BMX Racing, it is just the third location to host the world championships for a second time, following Zolder in Netherlands and Rock Hill in South Carolina, USA.

History is on the side of the Kiwis in Copenhagen, where New Zealand riders won four medals in the 2011 world contest with a silver to Sarah Walker, bronze to Marc Willers and two medals for junior Trent Woodcock in the racing and time trial.