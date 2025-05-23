Some of the world’s most prestigious golfers have competed in the event before, including 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallist and 2013 US Open champion Justin Rose (England), two-time major winner Jon Rahm (Spain) and the first Japanese golfer to win a major tournament – the 2021 Masters – Hideki Matsuyama.

Heading the boys’ group is 16-year-old golfing sensation Moore from Christchurch who currently sits 257th in the world amateur golf ranking.

It’s been a stellar seven months for Moore, who won the New Zealand Amateur Championship in November and the Australian Boys’ Amateur last month. He also played in his first New Zealand Open in Queenstown in February.

Cooper Moore, 16, during the final round of the 104th NZ Open golf tournament at Millbrook Resort, Arrowtown. Photo / Photosport

It was in spectacular fashion that the St Bede’s College Year 12 student won the Australian Boys’ Amateur too, holing out from a greenside bunker to end a dramatic three-hole playoff at Indooroopilly Golf Club in Brisbane.

Moore competed at the 2023 edition of the Junior Golf World Cup, which was played at the same course in Japan, and says he will rely on previous experience as he eyes a top-five individual result.

“I think it’s going to be pretty helpful,“ he told the Herald. “I feel like I know the course reasonably well, been there before and I guess [I know] what to expect as well with the competition and the way the tournament is run.”

He was excited at the prospect of coming up against the best young golfers in the world.

“Two years ago I didn’t have the length I have now and I struggled quite a bit with that, so I think it’ll be quite nice going back and hitting the ball further.

“My game has definitely gotten better over that time, so it’ll be cool to see the improvement.”

Also returning to the tournament for a second time is 18-year-old Aucklander Turnball, who has also notched up a number of wins over his short career.

Zheng will lead the girls team, looking to continue her strong form in 2025 after winning the New Zealand Strokeplay Championship Women’s title last month. She also had a strong showing at the Australian Junior Girls Amateur a week later, with a top-10 finish.

Golf New Zealand’s talent development manager, Liz McKinnon, and academy coach, Jay Carter, will also travel to Japan next month to support the team.

“This event will provide our players with an amazing opportunity to compete against some of the best young players from around the world,” McKinnon said.

“The golf course and the different environment that Japan provides will test not only their golf skills but their travel, tournament prep and in-event systems.”

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers sport and breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.