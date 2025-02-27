The fast-paced, off-road sport of motocross requires quick instincts and daring riding to succeed against other athletes.

Karaitiana started competing when she was 9 - which is later than most motocross riders - after being pushed by her dad to try the sport.

“I was forced to ride in SummerCross, and I kind of cried the whole morning. I came dead last – but I loved it, and I just kept racing,” Karaitiana said.

Karaitiana Horne is coached by her dad: "Most people have to travel to go see their coach, but I live with mine." Photo / CDPhotography

Her mum, Kiriana Henare, said her daughter’s talent had come out of nowhere, as Karaitiana had spent most of her early races being lapped by other competitors.

But she possessed a very hard-working and driven attitude that helped her grow in the sport, Henare said.

“She’s the eldest daughter of four girls and she’s pretty strong,” she said.

“I think kids that do motocross are hard workers and, the ones that are good, you’ve kind of got to be something different. When I compare myself to how I was at her age, she’s pretty fearless.”

For the family, Karaitiana’s sport is a commitment that requires them to travel most weekends for races and to hop across the Tasman every now and again for Australian events.

Being coached by her dad means motocross has fully invaded their home life.

“They have a great relationship , they’re pretty close. They do butt heads a lot but she really enjoys having her dad there,” Henare said.

Her dad Richard Horne said watching Karaitiana’s progression in the sport and coaching her through her wins had been amazing.

“Karaitiana is a good role model for her sisters and other young girls to have a go and to be better,” he said.

Karaitiana said it was an advantage because most motocross riders had to travel to see their coach, but living with hers meant she could constantly get advice.

“He’s hard on me but he should be, every coach should be if you want to win.”

Karaitiana’s dream after she finishes school is to make a career in motocross and move overseas to compete internationally.

“For me, when I’m on the track, I don’t notice being puffed or anything; it’s only as soon as I get off my bike that I’m suddenly so hot and can’t breathe.

“I just love racing – and I love winning as well.”

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.