Karaitiana Horne tears up the world of New Zealand motocross

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Raetihi-based Karaitiana Horne is a finalist for the Young New Zealand Rural Sportsperson of the Year after an outstanding run of success in motocross. Photo / Kiriana Henare

At just 16 and already making a name for herself on the New Zealand motocross scene, Karaitiana Horne is no stranger to pressure.

The cool-headed Ruapehu College student took home three major titles in 2024 – the NZ Open Women’s Motocross Championship, the NZ Junior Title and the Australian Junior Title in Perth.

Karaitiana is a finalist for Young New Zealand Rural Sportsperson of the Year at the New Zealand Rural Games in March. The nomination came as a complete surprise, she said.

Based in Raetihi, Karaitiana follows an intensive training schedule set by her coach – her father. It involves getting up at 6am to do a workout before school and heading out to the motocross track every afternoon: “If I didn’t go to school, it’d be much easier!”

Raetihi's Karaitiana Horne, 16, has been dominating the motocross circuit, winning the NZ Open Women’s Motocross Championship in 2024. Photo / CDPhotography
The fast-paced, off-road sport of motocross requires quick instincts and daring riding to succeed against other athletes.

Karaitiana started competing when she was 9 - which is later than most motocross riders - after being pushed by her dad to try the sport.

“I was forced to ride in SummerCross, and I kind of cried the whole morning. I came dead last – but I loved it, and I just kept racing,” Karaitiana said.

Karaitiana Horne is coached by her dad: "Most people have to travel to go see their coach, but I live with mine." Photo / CDPhotography
Her mum, Kiriana Henare, said her daughter’s talent had come out of nowhere, as Karaitiana had spent most of her early races being lapped by other competitors.

But she possessed a very hard-working and driven attitude that helped her grow in the sport, Henare said.

“She’s the eldest daughter of four girls and she’s pretty strong,” she said.

“I think kids that do motocross are hard workers and, the ones that are good, you’ve kind of got to be something different. When I compare myself to how I was at her age, she’s pretty fearless.”

For the family, Karaitiana’s sport is a commitment that requires them to travel most weekends for races and to hop across the Tasman every now and again for Australian events.

Being coached by her dad means motocross has fully invaded their home life.

“They have a great relationship, they’re pretty close. They do butt heads a lot but she really enjoys having her dad there,” Henare said.

Her dad Richard Horne said watching Karaitiana’s progression in the sport and coaching her through her wins had been amazing.

“Karaitiana is a good role model for her sisters and other young girls to have a go and to be better,” he said.

Karaitiana said it was an advantage because most motocross riders had to travel to see their coach, but living with hers meant she could constantly get advice.

“He’s hard on me but he should be, every coach should be if you want to win.”

Karaitiana’s dream after she finishes school is to make a career in motocross and move overseas to compete internationally.

“For me, when I’m on the track, I don’t notice being puffed or anything; it’s only as soon as I get off my bike that I’m suddenly so hot and can’t breathe.

“I just love racing – and I love winning as well.”

