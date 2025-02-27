Raetihi-based Karaitiana Horne is a finalist for the Young New Zealand Rural Sportsperson of the Year after an outstanding run of success in motocross. Photo / Kiriana Henare
At just 16 and already making a name for herself on the New Zealand motocross scene, Karaitiana Horne is no stranger to pressure.
The cool-headed Ruapehu College student took home three major titles in 2024 – the NZ Open Women’s Motocross Championship, the NZ Junior Title and the Australian Junior Title in Perth.
Karaitiana is a finalist for Young New Zealand Rural Sportsperson of the Year at the New Zealand Rural Games in March. The nomination came as a complete surprise, she said.
Based in Raetihi, Karaitiana follows an intensive training schedule set by her coach – her father. It involves getting up at 6am to do a workout before school and heading out to the motocross track every afternoon: “If I didn’t go to school, it’d be much easier!”