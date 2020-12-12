Live: Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev - heavyweight fight in London

British boxer Anthony Joshua. Photo / Getty Images.

Welcome to our live coverage of Anthony Joshua's defence of his heavyweight titles against Kubrat Pulev in London.

British superstar Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) is fighting for the first time since he won back his WBA, WBO and IBF belts from Andy Ruiz Jr in a rematch in Saudi Arabia last year.

Joshua was knocked out by Ruiz Jr in New York last June in one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. Can Pulev, the IBF's mandatory challenger, pull off a similar shock in the British capital this morning?

The two men weighed in on Friday (Saturday NZT), with the Brit tipping the scales at 240.8lb (109.2kg) – 4lbs heavier than when he faced Ruiz Jr last December – and the challenger coming in at 239.7lb (108.7kg).

Things got a bit heated at the weigh-in after a relatively calm build-up, with Pulev goading Joshua as the two exchanged angry words during the traditional face off.

"Tomorrow I will show you", a confident Pulev told the champion, claiming he is the better boxer and vowing to fulfill his late father Venko's dream to become his country's first heavyweight champion.

They will be dancing on the streets of Sofia if he can knock out Joshua and capture his four heavyweight titles.