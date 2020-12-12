Boxing: Kiwi super welterweight Bowyn Morgan readies for fight of his life against Tim Tszyu

Bowyn Morgan defeats Sebastian Singh in one of the undercards of the Joseph Parker vs Alexander Flores fight. (Photo / Photosport)

Bowyn Morgan is ready for the fight of his life.

On Wednesday the Christchurch super welterweight steps in the ring with rising Australian star Tim Tszyu at Bankwest Stadium, with a potential 40,000 capacity, as the co-main event with Mark Hunt and Paul Gallen's heavyweight scrap.

For Morgan, the December 16 date with Tszyu represents years of hard graft and sacrifice.

"If we pull off this upset it will change my life overnight," Morgan says. "This is the next step, this is all the hard work that's been done for this opportunity and I'm ready to take it with both hands."

Morgan spent eight years as an amateur, including a fifth placing in the 69kg division at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

In his six years as a pro since he has fashioned a 21-1 record; each notch on the belt pushing for this moment – his first fight abroad against Tszyu, the 16-0 prodigy who crushed Jeff Horn three months ago in his last, impressive outing.

Tszyu, the son of Russian-born champion Kostya, is ranked 2nd by the WBO, 4th by the IBF, 10th by the WBC and 7th by the WBA – and a $1.06 favourite to defeat Morgan.

"Going over there I'm a big underdog which is a first for me, but I'm ready," Morgan says. "I know I'm not only going over there to fight Tim but the nation because he is the next best superstar there.

"He's been doing everything well, he's got a great team behind him, he's moving in the right direction but I also think Tim is beatable. He does have flaws in his game and I'm ready to exploit them.

"When you're an amateur you look towards what you want. As you get further down the track the professional game starts creeping in your mind. I was very lucky to have Joseph Parker leading the way so I could jump on his shows and get the public on board. Now I'm headlining a massive show in Australia."

Asked specifically where he intends to target Tszyu, Morgan has no hesitations in responding with the inside game.

Bowyn Morgan (right) fighting Shaye Brock. (Photo / Photosport)

"As much as he says he wants people to come forward on him we're going to test that theory."

If you need any insight into Morgan's hunger for victory look no further than the fact he and long-time trainer Phil Shatford will be forced to spend Christmas and New Year in quarantine on their return to New Zealand.

With promoters No Limit Boxing failing to secure isolation vouchers until Christmas Eve, eight days after the fight, Morgan and Shatford won't emerge from quarantine until January 8 when the 31-year-old will then be due to resume his day job as a personal trainer.

Morgan also had to source a new cut and corner man from Australia.

Missing Christmas with partner Ruby and daughters Phoenix, Esmay and Aaliyah is, however, another sacrifice he is willing to make.

"I've got three beautiful girls at home and this is the first time I'll be leaving them for a stint like this for Christmas and New Year. It's a conversation we had before any decisions were made. To have the support of my partner means the world to me."

Disruptive plans this year has been a case of everything happens for a reason. Morgan had two fights cancelled at late notice but those setbacks ultimately paved the way for the defining moment of his career.

"We had a fight taken away for the Pan Pacific title two weeks before that was supposed to happen. That was a big one mentally. I did two camps in Australia for that fight.

"But because of Covid this has given me the fight of my life against Tim Tszyu – I don't think this would have come along if the borders were open."

To ensure he is in the best possible shape Morgan has undertaken an eight-week camp which involved regularly travelling to Auckland for sparring with promising Kiwi middleweight prospect Andrei Mikhailovich at Isaac Peach's gym.

"Preparation has been amazing. Mentally and physically I'm in the best shape of my career. This is a fight where I wake up in the morning and I'm excited to train. This is a massive opportunity and I'm ready to take it. I want to put a statement on not only for myself but for my country."

Morgan is under no illusions, though, that a knockout is probably required with boxing notorious for favouring the hometown fighter.

"That's the way I see me beating Tim, with a knockout. Even if I beat him convincingly on points I don't think I'll get the decision so I've got to take it away from the judges."