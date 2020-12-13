'He quit': Anthony Joshua makes light work of Kubrat Pulev in title fight

British boxer Anthony Joshua. Photo / Getty Images.

Anthony Joshua put it all on the line against Bulgarian challenger Kubrat Pulev and the British superstar made light work of the fight.

After a slow opening two rounds, Joshua put his foot on the gas in the third as he knocked Pulev to the canvas twice with former British heavyweight champ Dillian Whyte calling out the challenger for quitting.

"He did quit. He ran into his corner. The referee should have stopped the fight there and then," he said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Joshua kept Pulev at bay as he worked behind his jab, but in the ninth he ramped it up once again with a barrage of uppercuts.

Pulev managed to get up off the canvas for the third time, but as soon as he stood up Joshua rushed in and planted a hard right hand that sent Pulev crashing to the canvas for good. Giving Joshua a knockout victory.

Joshua stepped out of the ring instantly after it was waved off to celebrate with former champion Floyd Mayweather.

"I stuck to what I know best, finding my shots," Joshua said after the fight.

The victory now sets up a tantalising showdown with fellow heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Asked after the bout who he wanted to fight next, Joshua turned the question to the crowd who cheered in support of seeing the Battle of Britain.

"It's not about the opponent. It's the legacy of the belt. If that's Tyson Fury, let it be Tyson Fury," he said.

Promoter Eddie Hearn after the fight said a Joshua vs Fury fight is the only one that makes sense.

"He wants to be the unified heavyweight champion. It's the only fight to be made in boxing," Hearn said.

Fury responded shortly after the fight with a post on social media.

"It's a matter of time. I'll spank you like I did Deontay Wilder. 2/3 rounds," he wrote.