Black Caps vs West Indies cricket: Dylan Cleaver - five takeaways after day two of second test in Wellington

Dylan Cleaver provides five takeaways from the second day of the second test between the Black Caps and West Indies – including how the Black Caps can earn the World No 1 test ranking.

Top of the pops

While the primary goal might be making the World Test Championship final in Lord's in June, New Zealand might also be able to take another honour once thought unattainable should results go their way.

If they finish the West Indies off and get a similar result against Pakistan, while India either ties or wins by a margin of one-test in their four-match series against Australia, the Black Caps will become the No 1-ranked test side in the world.

It wasn't long ago when that idea would have sounded ridiculous.

Hurt locker

Colin de Grandhomme's recovery from a foot injury is proving a little nigglier than first hoped. Photo / Photosport

Explosive all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme's recovery from a foot injury is proving a little nigglier than first hoped and he will not be considered for the Boxing Day test against Pakistan. That will likely mean another opportunity for Daryl Mitchell who impressed scoring 42 on the first day here.

"Dutchie [de Grandhomme] is such an important player for us and we don't want to bring him back too soon and have him miss the rest of the season," said selector Gavin Larsen.

The news on Ajaz Patel is more encouraging. He will train with the New Zealand A side in Whangarei ahead of their "test" against Pakistan A and could be available for Boxing Day, though the likelihood of New Zealand going away from the four-seamer approach at this stage seems remote.

Beautiful Basin

It's hard to think of a sports ground in the world with as many faces as the Basin Reserve. When there's a southerly roaring across the ground from Adelaide Rd and the stands and banks are populated by two men and a dog, it can be a little bleak.

When the sun is shining and the banks are full, like they were on day two, there's not a better place to watch cricket in the world.

The long walk home

Darren Bravo makes the long walk off the park after being dismissed. Photo / Getty Images

The Caribbean is now home to another speed record.

Jamaican Usain Bolt has the world record for the 100m (9.58s) and 200m (19.19s), and now Trinidad's Darren Bravo has joined him in the record books for longest walk from the wicket back to the pavilion.*

Getting out is a real bitch. Especially when you've gritted your teeth for 30 balls, are close to seeing off the opening and then you chip a catch back to the bowler. The way you show just how much it hurts is to take all day to leave – a tactic pioneered by our own John Wright in the 1980s.

* - Not actually a verified athletics record.

The long drops

The West Indies let plenty of chances slip through their fingers in the field. Photo / Getty Images

Catches win matches is one of those clichés that is irritating because there's more than a smidgen of truth to it.

The West Indies cannot catch. Seven went down in the first innings and that's a generous assessment as other chances should probably have gone to hand.

The most costly offences were committed by the aforementioned Bravo – fair to say he's not having a ball in Wellington – when he dropped Henry Nicholls twice while on 47.

While Neil Wagner's innings (66 not out) was rollicking entertainment, he should never have got past 20 after he skied the luckless Shannon Gabriel down the throat of Alzarri Joseph at fine leg. It went down.