Cricket: Selector Gavin Larsen explains why they dropped Black Caps legend

When Glenn Phillips and Devon Conway combined for a spectacular 184-run partnership in the second T20I against the West Indies, it propelled the Black Caps to victory and also signalled a generational shift in the side.

Ross Taylor became the major casualty of that shift as he was left out of the extended squad to face Pakistan in three matches this month.

It likely marks the end of Taylor's international career in the shortest format but selector Gavin Larsen warns against writing off the classy right-hander.

"He'll fight and we want him to fight," Larsen said.

"We have these three games in five days that will be over in the blink of an eye and then we move into a very important domestic Super Smash competition where there is a lot to play for, for a lot of players. You'd throw Ross into that mix as well."

Larsen's co-selector, coach Gary Stead, delivered Taylor the news. "Positive", was how the chat was described.

"A lot of thought went into that decision," Larsen said. "It wasn't an easy one. Ross has done a great job for us over the years. He's been very consistent in that No 5 role.

"What Glenn Phillips and Devon Conway have done in those first two games against the West Indies was compelling. That's the brand of T20 cricket that we are wanting to move forward with… We wanted to put those two guys back onto the park against Pakistan to give them more game time.

"Couple that with Kane [Williamson] coming back into the mix and we just didn't feel there was room for Ross."

The 36-year-old has played 102 T20Is, amassing close to 2000 runs at an average of 26. His strike rate of 122, however, is not dynamic by today's standards.

Taylor's relative lack of mobility in the field also played a role. While his safe hands can be used in catching positions in the longer formats, there is no place to hide in T20.

"Ross is ageing; we all go through that, so you've got to work hard on your game and that means working on your fielding, which is a really important aspect of… T20 cricket in particular."

The other big news from the squad naming was the back injury to Lockie Ferguson. A possible stress fracture could put the speedster out for an extended spell. Ferguson is a huge part of the team's white-ball plans and his "x-factor" will be missed.

"I'm gutted for Lockie, personally," Larsen said. "What he did in that first T20 up in Auckland was something very special."

The three-match series starts at Eden Park on Friday. None of the players taking part in the second test against the West Indies were considered for the opener that due to the short turnaround.

The test players return for games two and three in Hamilton and Napier.

Mark Chapman will be on standby for Williamson, who is on paternity watch as he and partner Sarah Raheem wait on the birth of their first child.

Game 1

Mitchell Santner (c), Todd Astle, Doug Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

Games 2 & 3

Kane Williamson (c), Astle, Trent Boult, Conway, Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Neesham, Phillips, Seifert, Sodhi, Tim Southee