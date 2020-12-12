Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Cricket: Selector Gavin Larsen explains why they dropped Black Caps legend

4 minutes to read

Selector Gavin Larsen and NZ coach Gary Stead. Photo / Photosport

Dylan Cleaver
By:

When Glenn Phillips and Devon Conway combined for a spectacular 184-run partnership in the second T20I against the West Indies, it propelled the Black Caps to victory and also signalled a generational shift in the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.