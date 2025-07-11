Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

LockerRoom: Sailing greats steer water polo team in LA Games effort

By Suzanne McFadden
LockerRoom·
8 mins to read

White Caps captain and goalkeeper Jess Milicich will lead the team into the water polo world championships in Singapore. Photo / Deep Blue Media

White Caps captain and goalkeeper Jess Milicich will lead the team into the water polo world championships in Singapore. Photo / Deep Blue Media

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The White Caps’ bold mission to make the Olympics in water polo for the first time begins tonight, with three female Olympic sailing medallists adding their firepower to the campaign. Suzanne McFadden reports.

Tucked in behind a cafe at the Sir Owen G Glenn National Aquatic Centre is the understated

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport