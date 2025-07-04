Black Fern midfielder Stacey Waaka holds a pair of the new Adidas rugby boots designed for female players. Photo / Supplied

This delay is fortuitous, really. These boots will now be on the feet of the Black Ferns as they chase a seventh title from the past eight tournaments. They will also be worn by rugby’s biggest star, who gained real prominence in this last cycle, Ilona Maher. They’ll run out in front of an in-stadium audience that already doubles the attendance of the last World Cup. Thus the business case has made itself for this investment into the research and development of a women’s rugby product. That, more than this boot itself, should be the real point of excitement to the women’s rugby community.

Dr Stacy Sims, when speaking on the development of sport sciences, referred to the tendency to treat women athletes as if they were small men. The same has been true in sportswear. From jerseys to shorts to boots, all of these items were designed for men and then offered to women in smaller sizes. This has affected the performance of our women. Both technically (Vanessa Cootes might have held her Black Ferns try-scoring record even longer had she worn a women’s cut jersey) and visually (ill-fitting gear detracts from the action).

And it’s not just the players. For a long time fans only had men’s supporter gear to purchase. These innovations for those at the top of our sport will spark improvements for those in the wider game. Just one cycle on from the first proper women’s jersey, there’s a Black Ferns replica and supporters jersey in both men’s and women’s cut as well as a kids’ version. Out in club land, it’s becoming expected that a women’s team be offered jerseys cut for their shape.

With the launch of these new boots, we will feel the ground shift beneath our feet. The investment in this key piece of kit, designed specifically for our athletes, further solidifies our place in the sport. Women are now a focus instead of being asked to make do. Having more choice now makes rugby an easier fit.

Alice Soper is a sports columnist for the Herald on Sunday. A former provincial rugby player and current club coach, she has a particular interest in telling stories of the emerging world of women’s sports.