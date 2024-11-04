China’s growing concern about possible Trump presidency, the fight to make dental care free and union meetings for Health NZ nurses to be held.

North Korea have been crowned champions of the Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup after defeating Spain in a penalty shootout.

The final, taking place at Felix Sanchez Stadium in Santo Domingo, ended in a 1-1 draw before Korea DPR emerged victorious with a 4-2 win on penalties.

It was a tough challenge for the Asian team, who had to come from behind in the second half to force the match into a shootout.

Players of Korea DPR celebrate after winning in the shootout and becoming champions following the Fifa U-17 Women's World Cup final. Photo / Getty Images

Korean goalkeeper Pak Ju-gyong, who had not been tested much in previous matches at the tournament, proved to be the hero of the decider, making a series of saves and also a crucial stop in the shootout.