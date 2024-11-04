Advertisement
Korea DPR win Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup 2024, beating Spain in shootout

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
North Korea have been crowned champions of the Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup after defeating Spain in a penalty shootout.

The final, taking place at Felix Sanchez Stadium in Santo Domingo, ended in a 1-1 draw before Korea DPR emerged victorious with a 4-2 win on penalties.

It was a tough challenge for the Asian team, who had to come from behind in the second half to force the match into a shootout.

Players of Korea DPR celebrate after winning in the shootout and becoming champions following the Fifa U-17 Women's World Cup final. Photo / Getty Images
Korean goalkeeper Pak Ju-gyong, who had not been tested much in previous matches at the tournament, proved to be the hero of the decider, making a series of saves and also a crucial stop in the shootout.

The match started with an early save from the goalkeeper, who denied Spain’s Celia Segura less than two minutes into the contest.

Both teams then settled into the game but the first half was cagey. The intensity picked up in the second half, with Spain breaking the deadlock. Pau Comendador created space on the left and delivered a cross to Segura who scored.

However, Korea DPR responded immediately, equalising through Jon Il-chong, who after receiving a ball over the top rounded the Spanish goalkeeper and scored from a narrow angle.

In the shootout, Korea DPR held their nerve and converted four out of five penalties, securing their third U-17 Women’s World Cup title.

Korea DPR 1-1 Spain

Korea DPR goals: Jon Il-chong (66)

Spain goals: Celia Segura (61)

Player of the Match: Irune Dorado (Spain)

