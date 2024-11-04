North Korea have been crowned champions of the Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup after defeating Spain in a penalty shootout.
The final, taking place at Felix Sanchez Stadium in Santo Domingo, ended in a 1-1 draw before Korea DPR emerged victorious with a 4-2 win on penalties.
It was a tough challenge for the Asian team, who had to come from behind in the second half to force the match into a shootout.
Korean goalkeeper Pak Ju-gyong, who had not been tested much in previous matches at the tournament, proved to be the hero of the decider, making a series of saves and also a crucial stop in the shootout.