Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Jitka Klimkova and the Football Ferns: Why the exit of the former coach is a mess, a mystery, and a muddle

Michael Burgess
By
Specialist Multimedia Sports Journalist·nzme·
5 mins to read
Former Football Ferns head coach Jitka Klimkova. Photo / Photosport

Former Football Ferns head coach Jitka Klimkova. Photo / Photosport

Jitka Klimkova’s resignation as Football Ferns head coach brings a bizarre – and rather sad – chapter to a close.

Her departure – which was confirmed on Friday – had always looked the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport