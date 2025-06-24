Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Football / Football Ferns
Updated

Middle East conflict delays Kiwi dad’s journey to see Football Fern daughter

Bonnie Jansen
By
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Maya and Peter Hahn. Photo / Supplied

Maya and Peter Hahn. Photo / Supplied

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A father’s journey to support his daughter - a New Zealand Football Fern - as she signs with a new club in Germany has stretched into an exhausting 72-hour ordeal, disrupted by conflict in the Middle East.

Peter Hahn, dad to Maya, left his home in Lower Hutt at 6am

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Football Ferns

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Football Ferns