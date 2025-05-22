Michael Mayne will coach the Football Ferns through the current World Cup cycle. Photo / Getty Images

Michael Mayne will coach the Football Ferns through the current World Cup cycle. Photo / Getty Images

Michael Mayne is the first New Zealand-born head coach of the Football Ferns in 20 years after being named in the role for the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2027 cycle.

The announcement comes six months after Jitka Klimkova made the decision to stand down from the role with three years left on her contract.

The previous five managers Klimkova (Czechia), Tom Sermanni (Scotland), Andreas Heraf (Austria), Tony Readings (England) and John Heardman (England) were all born outside of New Zealand.

Mayne stepped in as head coach for the Paris Olympics, where the Football Ferns suffered three defeats and failed to advance to the knockout stage. He has had limited opportunities to prove himself after Klimkova left the role.

The side have played just twice in 2025, a 1-1 draw with Costa Rica followed by a 1-0 win. Two internationals against Chinese Taipei in Taiwan were cancelled last month due to poor pitch conditions.