The letters are believed to include criticism of the national body’s handling of the matter and concerns about the unprofessionalism of the incident.
One player told the Herald: “NZF have created an environment where players are fearful of reporting issues. They need to take huge strides to improve their safeguarding, which at the moment feels non-existent.”
“This whole situation has been handled poorly, it feels as though there’s been little regard for player safety and wellbeing,” added another.
The player involved has not spoken to the Herald about the incident, and the Herald has agreed not to name the player or her teammates.
In a statement to the Herald, NZF and the New Zealand Professional Footballers’ Association (NZPFA) said the report into the incident was completed by “a highly qualified independent workplace investigator”.
“The parties accepted the investigation findings and NZF took legal advice on its course of action to ensure it was appropriate, making sure to inform the relevant parties to the complaint of the outcome and actions.”
The statement added: “Following the outcome of the investigation, the New Zealand Professional Footballers’ Association, as the representative body of the players, and NZF worked together to engage a restorative process to enable all parties to come together, however, owing to time constraints, this was unable to be completed before the Paris 2024 Olympics.”
A screenshot image, seen by the Herald, shows New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell joined a video call with the complainant and teammates. While the complainant was visibly upset, Pragnell had his camera switched off and those in attendance believe he demonstrated little sympathy.
A player said: “I don’t think [NZF] took it anywhere near seriously enough, and I don’t think there was anywhere near enough player protection by a country mile.”
Another explained how dealing with an incident in elite-level sport is far different to most other work environments.
“As a sport and as an athlete, when you’re on a team with the coach, this isn’t a boss that you meet once every two months in a boardroom. This is someone who decides your career.
“They call all of the shots.
“You live in the same place with them, you eat your meals with them, you are with them 24/7 for weeks at a time.”
At one point, mediation was arranged between NZF staff and players in different time zones. However, the Herald understands NZF pulled out at the last minute, with no warning to the team.
“That’s not an environment I would feel comfortable going into with her.”
Around this time, NZF and the NZPFA hired an external company to determine whether or not the relationship between Klimkova and players was reconcilable.
The group spoken to by the Herald said 20 players and two staff members were involved in a reconciliation process, in which they were asked to write letters and have interviews.
They were told there was not enough time between the interviews and the Olympics to reconcile the relationship or to go through the restorative justice process to mend bridges that had been fractured over the past two years.
Players were told by NZF a restorative justice process would commence between players and Klimkova after the Olympics.
After the Olympics, players asked for an update and were told by NZF a resolution would be announced in the coming days. The players found out about Klimkova’s departure from the team one day before it was announced publicly on September 13.
Players remain frustrated at the messaging from their governing body throughout the year.
NZF’s statement on June 28 that said Klimkova would stand aside for Paris stated: “Klimkova has taken the view that due to concerns in relation to the team environment, her wellbeing, and a restorative process having not been completed, it would not be the right time for her to return.”
Players believe this proves NZF “ignored” the report summarising concerns from 22 players, with one saying they felt that NZF had no regard for player wellbeing.
They also questioned why Pragnell told Jason Pine on Newstalk ZB’s Weekend Sport on September 14 that “there was nothing in that investigation that told me that she was not fit to be a coach”.
Players said this statement was interesting as they feel Klimkova has breached the NZF Code of Conduct.
One player took exception to Pragnell’s comments: ”I would like a CEO who stands up for my team, the players and myself.”
NZF and the NZPFA have worked collaboratively following the formal investigation and are now focused squarely on the future to ensure the team is in the best place to qualify for, and succeed at, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027. We will not be making any further comment on this matter.
