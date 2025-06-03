Football Ferns edge Venezuela for bounce back win

Milly Clegg celebrates her opening goal with teammate Katie Kitching during the Football Ferns win over Venezuela in Spain. Photo / Photosport

The Football Ferns have bounced back to earn their first win under Michael Mayne as fulltime coach, earning a 2-1 victory over Venezuela in Spain.

Jacqui Hand scored the winner in the 73rd minute for Mayne’s maiden win since being named as head coach last month – a role he had been doing as interim coach.

The Ferns lost their opening game 3-1 over the weekend, despite Venezuela being ranked 19 places lower than them in the Fifa rankings.

In the 12th minute, Katie Kitching missed a penalty which would have given New Zealand an early lead – striking the post with her attempt.

Venezuela opened the scoring in the 41st minute through Mariana Speckmaier when Ferns goalie Victoria Esson and defender Meikayla Moore failed to clear away a save. Speckmaier quickly got onto the rebound to score.