Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Football / Football Ferns
Updated

Football Ferns edge Venezuela for bounce back win

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Milly Clegg celebrates her opening goal with teammate Katie Kitching during the Football Ferns win over Venezuela in Spain. Photo / Photosport

Milly Clegg celebrates her opening goal with teammate Katie Kitching during the Football Ferns win over Venezuela in Spain. Photo / Photosport

The Football Ferns have bounced back to earn their first win under Michael Mayne as fulltime coach, earning a 2-1 victory over Venezuela in Spain.

Jacqui Hand scored the winner in the 73rd minute for Mayne’s maiden win since being named as head coach last month – a role he

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Football Ferns

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Football Ferns