Lydia Ko has brushed off a tough front nine of her third round at the ISPS Handa Scottish Open to remain in title contention heading into the final round.
Bogeys on the second and fourth holes gave the Olympic champion some work to do to re-establish a position with the leaders and Ko responded with three birdies to card a one-under 71 to be seven-under for the tournament.
With conditions remaining cold and blustery, the field is likely to remain tight at the top so Ko needed to rebound after dropping those two shots early.
A birdie on the par-four ninth hole kickstarted the comeback and was followed by birdies on 11 and 14 as the world number 12 completed a bogey-free back nine holes. She will go into the fourth round just five shots back of leader Lauren Coughlin - who scored a six-under 66 to rocket up the leaderboard and into an outright lead.
That birdie on nine was particularly important after Ko left a few earlier birdie putts short. Ko said after her round she was pleased with her response and to remain under par for the day after a challenging front nine.