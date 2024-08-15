The Olympic gold medal doesn’t appear to be weighing down Lydia Ko after she made a strong start to the Women’s Scottish Open in Ayrshire, but it may have helped considering the windy conditions.
Decked out in a rain jacket and ear muffs, the Paris Olympic champion has opened with a three-under 69 to sit one shot off the lead after a wet and windy opening day at Dundonald Links.
Ko completed the set of Olympic medals which earned her the final point to make the LPGA’s Hall of Fame, but the one thing left off her resume is a victory in Great Britain.
The 27-year-old started her tournament with a bogey on the 10th hole, starting her round on the back nine, before back-to-back birdies at the 14th and 15th holes got her to under par. A second bogey at the par four 17th moved Ko back to even par before a strong finish with three birdies in her last four holes.
Ko sits in a seven-way tie for third among the early starters, a shot behind A Lim Kim of South Korea and American Megan Khang.