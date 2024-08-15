Ko said the conditions were certainly testing but that’s what you expect in Scotland.

“Yeah, it was blowing - I mean, if it’s just windy, it’s fine. But it was windy and rain. It’s hard when you have to hold the umbrella sideways and not up. I’m pretty sure it was built for you to hold it, like vertically.

“It’s part of our job. We have to get acclimated to the weather, the type of golf course, the type of grass.

“I actually played really solid. I think it was crucial to make a few up-and-downs, especially on my front nine because there weren’t many greens that I hit I would say in the first few holes,” Ko said after her round.

“But luckily since the wind was so strong the two par 5s on the front nine were reachable and I could take advantage of that. But it was almost so hectic that I think I was having more like fun out there rather than getting so stressed.

“But it’s a challenge for everyone, not only the players, but the caddies and the rules officials and even the volunteers that are out there with us. It was difficult but I’m glad that we kind of got a little bit of a lunch break and then when the wind calmed down, the front nine played a lot tougher because it was playing really long on the first nine holes.”

Ko was asked post-round if she had her Olympic gold medal in her pack after reports Esther Henseleit kept her silver medal in her bag during a practice round.

“Maybe I should have it in my bag,” Ko added.

“It’s in my backpack. It’s not here, and I would probably not be 100% sure on how waterproof or rustproof it is. I just don’t know how that works. So yeah, it’s much safer indoors, I would say.”



