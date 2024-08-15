Advertisement
ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open: Lydia Ko makes strong start after gold at Olympics

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Lydia Ko looks on during the first round of the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open at Dundonald Links Golf Course. Photo / Getty Images

The Olympic gold medal doesn’t appear to be weighing down Lydia Ko after she made a strong start to the Women’s Scottish Open in Ayrshire, but it may have helped considering the windy conditions.

Decked out in a rain jacket and ear muffs, the Paris Olympic champion has opened with a three-under 69 to sit one shot off the lead after a wet and windy opening day at Dundonald Links.

Ko completed the set of Olympic medals which earned her the final point to make the LPGA’s Hall of Fame, but the one thing left off her resume is a victory in Great Britain.

The 27-year-old started her tournament with a bogey on the 10th hole, starting her round on the back nine, before back-to-back birdies at the 14th and 15th holes got her to under par. A second bogey at the par four 17th moved Ko back to even par before a strong finish with three birdies in her last four holes.

Ko sits in a seven-way tie for third among the early starters, a shot behind A Lim Kim of South Korea and American Megan Khang.

Ko said the conditions were certainly testing but that’s what you expect in Scotland.

“Yeah, it was blowing - I mean, if it’s just windy, it’s fine. But it was windy and rain. It’s hard when you have to hold the umbrella sideways and not up. I’m pretty sure it was built for you to hold it, like vertically.

“It’s part of our job. We have to get acclimated to the weather, the type of golf course, the type of grass.

“I actually played really solid. I think it was crucial to make a few up-and-downs, especially on my front nine because there weren’t many greens that I hit I would say in the first few holes,” Ko said after her round.

“But luckily since the wind was so strong the two par 5s on the front nine were reachable and I could take advantage of that. But it was almost so hectic that I think I was having more like fun out there rather than getting so stressed.

“But it’s a challenge for everyone, not only the players, but the caddies and the rules officials and even the volunteers that are out there with us. It was difficult but I’m glad that we kind of got a little bit of a lunch break and then when the wind calmed down, the front nine played a lot tougher because it was playing really long on the first nine holes.”

Ko was asked post-round if she had her Olympic gold medal in her pack after reports Esther Henseleit kept her silver medal in her bag during a practice round.

“Maybe I should have it in my bag,” Ko added.

“It’s in my backpack. It’s not here, and I would probably not be 100% sure on how waterproof or rustproof it is. I just don’t know how that works. So yeah, it’s much safer indoors, I would say.”


