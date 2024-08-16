Following her round, Ko said she felt as though she is adjusting to the winds after building on her first round’s effort in similar gusts.

“I thought I played really solid out there. My ball-striking was good, which helps in conditions like this. I think I played the wind a lot better today than I had early in my round yesterday.

“So I feel like I’m slowly getting adjusted to the wind because I kind of have to. I saw the forecast for the next couple days and it’s just as windy as today.

“It’s a lot of creativity is required when the wind is this much because I have to hit a 3-wood from 175 [yards] which is normally a 5-iron distance. I think it’s kind of out of the ordinary situations, but you just have to adjust to the situations really quick.”

Lydia Ko braved testing conditions again in the second round of the ISPS Handa Scottish Open. Photo / Getty Images

Links golf combined with high winds require patience and control off the tee, while maintaining a balance between waiting for opportunities and choosing your moment to be aggressive.

Ko said she was pleased to continue her sound striking off the tee from Paris which allowed her to attack greens with more safety.

“I hit my tee shots really solid and obviously that’s key, having a little bit more control on the fairway going into the greens.

“But all in all, I think the ball-striking was solid, and when I did hit it a little further away, I just tried to stay patient and I think that’s what you’ve got to do because when is tricky, you know that you’re going to potentially make mistakes.

“You just have to move on and focus on the next one.”

Heading into the weekend and Ko said she didn’t want to focus on anything other than her own game and trusting her plan.

“I’m just still focusing on the course management that I had set earlier this week. I think that’s probably the biggest thing I did well in Paris was just sticking to my routine, sticking to the way that I was kind of going anyway around the golf course.

“Sometimes I think you can get looped into seeing other people play the hole a certain way, and you think maybe you should do that. I did that really well in Paris, and that was one of the biggest things I was proud of, and that’s what I’m trying to stick to over the weekend as well as I did these past two days.”

