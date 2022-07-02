Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Gregor Paul: All Blacks almost answer all the key questions in first test win over Ireland

4 minutes to read
The All Blacks make a triumphant return with an impressive win against Ireland at Eden Park. Video / Sky Sport

The All Blacks make a triumphant return with an impressive win against Ireland at Eden Park. Video / Sky Sport

NZ Herald

OPINION:

It would be easy to look at the score and believe the All Blacks began their season with an emphatic, critic-answering display that left little doubt about their readiness to ascend to world rugby's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.