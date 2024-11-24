Lydia Ko finished third at the LPGA Tour’s season-ending tournament, despite delivering the best round of the day.
Ko initially fell out of contention after a disappointing second round, which dropped her outside the top 20 at the $18.8 million Tour Championship in Florida. However, she fought back over the weekend and started the final round seven shots off the lead.
Ko’s impressive performance in the final round, where she shot a nine-under-par 63, moved her up nine spots in the standings. She recorded 15 birdies and only one bogey in her last two rounds.
Ko, who is currently ranked fourth in the world, finished five shots behind the winner, Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand. Despite not taking the top spot, Ko was satisfied with her performance.
“I stayed really patient out there. Birdied the first four holes and those are the ones where you kind of have to take a step back and be okay with making pars.