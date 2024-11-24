“Made my first birdie on [hole] five and I was able to make another string of birdies coming in to finish my front nine. Yeah, overall I played really solid. Gave myself a lot of good looks for birdies.

“It was kind of the best way I could hope to end my official season. Especially with this tournament being a very special place for me, I really wanted to finish on a high. To be able to do that, it’s definitely a great way it wrap it up.”

Lydia Ko of New Zealand plays her shot from the third tee during the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship 2024. Photo / Getty Images

The CME Group Tour Championship is the richest women’s tournament, with a prize of $6.8 million for the winner. Ko earned $940,000 for her third-place finish.

This season has been remarkable for Ko, as she won Olympic gold, claimed her third major title (the British Open), and became eligible for the Hall of Fame. When asked what she would remember most, Ko said her time in Paris.

“Probably the Olympics. You know, the Olympics comes around every four years, and knowing that Paris was going to be my last, there was no other opportunity for me internally.

“So to know that it’s my last time to be able to win a gold and represent New Zealand at the Olympics, the last is not repeatable. For me to make all my dreams come true by winning the gold there it’s been unbelievable.

“The string of events I’ve had even after that, winning the AIG women’s obviously and playing consistently, I think it’s helped with my confidence ... So far it’s been an unbelievable year, and to be back here at the CME Group Tour Championship, it’s been a year to remember for sure.”

She will defend her title with Australian Jason Day at the Grant Thornton Invitational teams tournament next month.