The world No.4 hit 18/18 fairways and totalled just 26 putts and said after her round she was pleased to score well on the challenging opening five holes.

Lydia Ko is chasing the LPGA season title and a huge payday in Florida. Photo / Getty Images

“Yeah, I wasn’t really out of position that many times and I knew it was going to be windy, so especially the first few holes were going to be key.

“I find that first, you know, 1 to 5 actually the hardest stretch of holes on this golf course. When you’re turning those holes under par or even, I feel like you’re off to a very solid start. I was able to do that and then capitalise on good birdie opportunities from there.”

A poor 2023 by Ko’s standards saw her miss qualification for the event last year and she said it was special to be back at the event she has won twice.

“Can’t take anything for granted. We’ve got the top 60 players out here playing, so it’s going to be a lot of fun golf. But it just shows the level of play that all these players are playing throughout the season to make their way into this event.”

On the line in Florida is the Race to the CME Globe title, awarded to the season’s top performer on the LPGA Tour. World No.1 Nelly Korda led the field with Ko sitting third heading into the event, but those standings are now irrelevant as the winner of the Tour Championship taking out the Race to the CME Globe title and the bumper $6.8m prizemoney.

If Ko were to take out the title it would be the icing on the top of a remarkable season that has featured three LPGA wins, including the British Open and Olympic gold in Paris.

Will Toogood is an online sports editor and golf reporter for the NZ Herald. He enjoys watching people chase a ball around on a grass surface so much he decided to make a living out of it.