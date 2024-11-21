Lydia Ko has made a strong start in her bid to cap a historic 2024 with a record payday.
The Kiwi has carded a five-under 67 to sit tied fifth after one round at the LPGA Tour’s season-ending CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club, Florida.
Six birdies and a solitary bogey for Ko sees her in a five-way tie three shots back from outright leader Narin An of South Korea at eight-under with American Angel Yin one shot back in second at seven-under.
It could have been an even lower score for Ko, a long tee shot on the par-three 16th left her with a long chip to for birdie which she left on the edge of the cup to settle for par.
As well as An, Ko is chasing the largest purse on the LPGA Tour – a whopping US$11 million (NZ$18.6m) total and US$4m (NZ$6.8) going to the winner at a golf course she was won at twice previously in 2014 and 2022.