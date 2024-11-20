Speedgolf tournaments are gruelling in their formats, none more so than the world championships with golfers playing both individual and team events getting through 27 holes a day and running more than 10km.

This can be a blessing as well as a curse, with those that do play both events having more time on the course than those only playing in pairs but adding more running to an already demanding schedule - McKinnon said her and Linton couldn’t resist the opportunity of joining forces.

“It just seemed like it would be a shame for Amy and I as two strong individual players to not combine and try and get a team - we just knew we had to be fit enough.”

Liz McKinnon (left) and Amy Linton. Photo / Japan Speedgolf Association

Making McKinnon’s achievements all the more remarkable was the fact she was playing and running with an injured patella tendon in her right knee, with the injury flaring up on the second morning.

“What was going through my mind was my running probably wasn’t going to be any fun and probably wasn’t going to be any good, so I needed to score really well.”

And score well she did, her second round of 72 was five shots lower than her first round of 77 and came just 17 seconds slower at 55 minutes 39 seconds - seeing her take out the title over Japanese 17-year-old Meguna Haga.

With the tournament split over two days, McKinnon finished her individual event before taking to the course to finish the second nine holes in the teams event. She therefore knew before she’d set off in pursuit of gold that she had already won one.

“That probably made it easier going through the pain for the teams,” she said.

Liston told the Herald being able to share the moment and the podium with her partner and seeing her brother, Robin Smith, take bronze in the men’s event was a proud moment.

“It was just so nice to know what we had trained for for the last year had come to fruition, to be able to give Liz the double win was just awesome. Just proud to have been able to do that with her and see her reaction.”

In the men’s division, Bernie Smith narrowly missed out on gold by one shot and two minutes of running time as the Kiwis placed second through fifth.

Silver too for the New Zealand team in the seniors category as Damian Mills shaved eight shots off his first round to go home with a medal.

Spare a thought for New Zealand champion Jamie Reid who too battled through a knee injury, his an ACL tear that put Kiwi resilience on full display for the world to see in his fourth placed finish.

New Zealand results

Women’s individual:

Liz McKinnon: Gold medal. Continuing her decade of dominance, Liz shot rounds of 77 in 55 minutes 22 seconds and 72 in 55 minutes 39 seconds.

Amy Linton: 5th place. Rounds of 79 in 61 minutes 26 seconds and 75 in 62 minutes 39 seconds.

Men’s individual:

Bernie Smith: Silver medal. Scores of 74 in 46 minutes 49 seconds and 75 in 42 minutes 49 seconds.

Robin Smith: Bronze medal. Scores of 75 in 43 minutes 24 seconds and 76 in 44 minutes 26 seconds.

Jamie Reid: 4th place. Scores of 75 in 45 minutes 3 seconds and 75 in 46 minutes 19 seconds.

Brad Hayward: 5th place. Scores of 77 in 47 minutes 57 seconds and 70 in 46 minutes 39 seconds.

Senior men’s individual:

Damian Mills: Silver medal. Scores of 82 in 51 minutes 7 seconds and 74 in 49 minutes 20 seconds.

Team events:

Women’s teams: Liz McKinnon and Amy Linton: Gold medal. A combined score of 77 in 51 minutes.

Senior men’s teams:

Damian Mills and Greg Anderson: Bronze medal. Scored 81 in 48 minutes 57 seconds.

Peter Sharlott and John Farron: 4th place. Scored 87 in 58 minutes 20 seconds.

Men’s teams:

Bernie Smith and Craig Russell: Silver medal. Scored 77 in 39 minutes 7 seconds.

Jamie Reid and Robin Smith: 4th place. Scored 80 in 40 minutes 15 seconds.

Brad Hayward and Brad Dippie: 6th place. Scored 79 in 42 minutes 29 seconds

Will Toogood is an online sports editor and golf reporter for the NZ Herald. He enjoys watching people chase a ball around on a grass surface so much he decided to make a living out of it.