Heeding that advice was Herald golf reporter Will Toogood, who took to Te Awamutu Golf Club with former world champion speedgolfer Robin Smith to see if he could make it through nine holes without having to radio the Westpac Rescue helicopter.

Te Awamutu’s front nine holes are 2813m in length from the red tees, a deceptively long distance when accounting for the fact you’re not running in a straight line (you should be, but unfortunately for Smith he was zig-zagging across the fairways chasing after errant shots from Toogood).

Four clubs are the maximum allowed in speedgolf. Top level golfers will take three; a three wood or hybrid, a short iron like a seven or eight and then a wedge. Putters are rarely used at the highest level with most opting to use their wood or wedge to putt but taking one is recommended for entry level to make the most of scoring opportunities.

Mercifully for Toogood the pair were playing alternate shot, meaning it would be Smith who would shoulder most of the responsibility for hitting the fairways off the tee. What ensued next can only be described as thorough research as Toogood made sure every element of speedgolf was explored.

Speedgolf may at face value seem simple and for a beginner it is, but particularly when playing in a pair chemistry between partners is essential for keeping times as low as possible. Knowing your partner’s distances from the tee box will allow the player hitting second to race ahead and get into position to cut down precious seconds.

Smith and Toogood had to build that chemistry in a short space of time but the result spoke for itself - a five over nine-hole score of 40 strokes in 25 minutes is a commendable effort even by a world champion’s standards.

Toogood did however politely decline the offer of a second nine holes (knowing your limits is important in any sport but particularly when trying speedgolf for the first time).

