Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Q & A: World speed golf champion Jamie Reid reveals tips for the average player, says the game can take off

Chris Rattue
By
8 mins to read
Jamie Reid - world speed golf ace. Photo / Simon Watts

Jamie Reid - world speed golf ace. Photo / Simon Watts

Scratch golfer Jamie Reid completes a par round of golf in the time it takes most players to unload their gear from the car, have a whirl on the practice green and get to the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport