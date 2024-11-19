“John’s obviously a wee way in front but he’s only a win away from catching. With the Saudi event (Saudi Open) being 2.5x the points it sort of [works out that] if you win Saudi, you win the Order of Merit for probably the top five guys ... there’s still plenty of golf to be played.”

Before the season-ending Saudi Open, Campbell will play this week’s Link Hong Kong Open and head to Doha for the International Series Qatar.

“If you’re in the top five or six and you win that [Saudi Open], you win the Order of Merit,” he said. “It’s just one of those weeks you’ve got to try and prep for and build to play your best.”

Campbell, 32, said winning in Morocco and experiences at LIV Golf had given him all the motivation he needed to push for the full card.

“I feel like I’ve taken a lot away from some of the learnings from being out there and being around some of the best players in the world, so yeah I really enjoyed that and then I won in Morocco on the Asian Tour and have had a pretty solid year up here in Asia. My game’s feeling pretty good so it’d be great to manage to go one better at New Zealand and finally get my name on the trophy.

Meanwhile, Hataji will return to Millbrook Resort with a mission that has not been accomplished for 39 years.

The Hiroshima-born golfer said returning to the scene of his first professional victory would allow him to relive some great memories.

“Millbrook Resort holds a special place in my heart, and I’m looking forward to reliving the memories and seeing some of the fans who were there during that final round.

“Yes, my aim is to try and win the tournament again, I would love to have my name on the trophy back-to-back. Playing in Queenstown is pretty magical, so hopefully the memories help me push on and progress up the leaderboard.”

Takahiro Hataji returns to Millbrook Resort as a defending NZ Open champion. Photo / Photosport

Not since American Corey Pavin in 1985 has an NZ Open champion defended their title, but after Hataji’s inaugural professional win at last year’s event the 31-year-old has continued to play well.

He emerged victorious at the Kansai Open Golf Championship to take his maiden Japan Golf Tour victory and then 13 starts later won the Vantelin Tokai Classic in late September.

He came from relative obscurity to become Japan’s first NZ Open winner in tense fashion as Australian Scott Hend had a chance to win the tournament if he had made birdie on 18, with par forcing a playoff. Hend made bogey after pushing his par putt wide and Hataji became champion, collecting $334,800 along with the trophy.

NZ Open 2025

Where: Millbrook Resort, Queenstown

When: February 27- March 2

How to watch: Sky Sport have exclusive live coverage and the Herald will have a live leaderboard and daily wraps of the action.

Will Toogood is an online sports editor and golf reporter for the NZ Herald. He enjoys watching people chase a ball around on a grass surface so much he decided to make a living out of it.