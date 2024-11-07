Returning to Royal Auckland and Grange Golf Club is Canadian Mac Boucher - with 490,000 followers on Instagram he toured New Zealand before the 2023 edition showcasing some of the country’s premier courses. Currently playing on the Vancouver Golf Tour he will be in tournament form come December 17.

Rounding out the creators making an appearance is professional golfer-turned social media star Luke Kwon. A winner on the PGA Tour China and bringing 313,000 subscribers on YouTube with him - he too shows off the lighter side of life as a professional golfer with behind the scenes videos from the Asian Tour.

Taewook Koh aka Taco Golf is on the line-up for Chasing the Fox 2024. Photo / Instagram, @tacogolf

He has already spent time in New Zealand, filming videos at some of our best courses like Te Arai Links in Northland and linked up with Taco Golf to create some hilarious yet high quality golf content.

Promoters of Chasing the Fox have a primary objective of growing the game of golf and securing three of the biggest names in the golf social media space will take the game to screens all around the country and globe.

In a first of his kind, promoter Nick Randell from Podis said he is excited about the live peak nationwide broadcast moment, crossed over with post-produced global reach YouTube content to take New Zealand golf worldwide.

“We’re thrilled to partner with TVNZ to bring TAB Chasing the Fox to a large nationwide audience through a peak live broadcast. Adding these names also creates the opportunity to take this globally, aligned with our mission of growing the game in New Zealand.”

For those unable to attend, TVNZ have come to the party and will be broadcasting the event live and free-to-air for all to enjoy. A special guest commentator has been seconded for the event by the name of Ish Sodhi - who will be tasked with mingling with the crowds and offering real-time updates and interviews.

Ish Sodhi headlines the commentary team for Chasing the Fox 2024. Photo / Getty Images

Fan engagement is another priority for organisers and having a name like Sodhi strolling through the crowds will get punters involved in the TV side of things.

The Black Cap will be anchored by sports commentator Scotty Stevenson, responsible for the analysis and commentary of the broadcast.

TVNZ’s head of sport, events and partnerships Melodie Robinson said TAB Chasing the Fox perfectly complements TVNZ’s range of free-to-air sports content.

“The format of TAB Chasing the Fox is six holes, ambrose play, which gives the celebrity teams a chance to beat Foxy. Our broadcast will focus on the live action and fan banter of the final party hole, which also provides an exciting and accessible entry point for viewers less familiar with the sport. It’ll be so much fun we might just inspire a new generation of golfers.”

New Zealand’s first party hole can also be held responsible for the surge in ticket sales, with golf fans looking to get into a summer party mood while watching some of the nation’s biggest names chase down our best men’s golfer, Ryan Fox.

TAB Chasing the Fox

Location: Royal Auckland and Grange Golf Club

Date: December 13

Time: Gates open 2pm, golf begins 5pm

Teams Field: Ryan Fox, Luke Kwon, Taco Golf, Mac Boucher, Rugby, Cricket, NZ Warriors, Olympians, media, politicians and more.

How to watch: TVNZ 1, 7pm

Will Toogood is an online sports editor and golf reporter for the NZ Herald. He enjoys watching people chase a ball around on a grass surface so much he decided to make a living out of it.