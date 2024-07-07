New Zealand’s Ben Campbell snatched a surprise victory at the very end to win the US$2million International Series Morocco after a sensational finish in Morocco.
Campbell holed a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-five 18th to win on the first hole of a sudden-death play-off, having been three behind playing-partner John Catlin with two holes to play at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.
Campbell shot a two-under-par 71, helped by an eagle on the par-four 17th and a birdie on 18 in normal time, to tie Catlin, in with a 72, on 15-under.
American Caleb Surratt (71) and Eugenio Chacarra (73) from Spain, tied for third, three behind the top two.
Campbell started the final day one behind Catlin – the leader after each of the first three days and chasing win number three of the season – and looked to be just falling short.