Ben Campbell wins Asian Tour event in Morocco

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Ben Campbell with the winner’s trophy after the International Series Morocco at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam. Photo / Paul Lakatos/Asian Tour.

New Zealand’s Ben Campbell snatched a surprise victory at the very end to win the US$2million International Series Morocco after a sensational finish in Morocco.

Campbell holed a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-five 18th to win on the first hole of a sudden-death play-off, having been three behind playing-partner John Catlin with two holes to play at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.

Campbell shot a two-under-par 71, helped by an eagle on the par-four 17th and a birdie on 18 in normal time, to tie Catlin, in with a 72, on 15-under.

American Caleb Surratt (71) and Eugenio Chacarra (73) from Spain, tied for third, three behind the top two.

Campbell started the final day one behind Catlin – the leader after each of the first three days and chasing win number three of the season – and looked to be just falling short.

He’d made two great up and downs for par on 15 and 16 before holing a 35-foot putt for eagle on the penultimate hole.

On the par-five 18th hole they both faced 10-foot birdie putts, with Campbell holing his first before his American opponent, normally so clinical, just missed his attempt.

“That was a great finish,” said Campbell.

“You know I didn’t have my best out there today and I just kept saying to Mike (his caddie), I’ve just got to find something and just stay patient. And yeah, like I went flag hunting on 16 and leaked it right, and hit a great bunker shot there. I said to Mike, if I can find a birdie eagle, you never know. So, I did that, and then to hole a putt like that in the play-off, it’s always good.”

It is his second success on the Asian Tour having won the Hong Kong Open, another event on The International Series calendar, at the end of last year after a similarly last-gasp finish when he nailed a 15-foot birdie to win by one.

The win is another reward for a player dogged by injury through his career.

He said: “I just think it’s been a tough run, and I didn’t give up then and I’m not going to give up now. I just kept saying to Mike just don’t give up out here. I’ve got to find something in my swing. I was feeling great on the range and lost it, sort of, on the course. But yeah, just said to him and I just sort of keep saying to myself, don’t give up.”

Campbell is now second on The International Series Rankings and third on the Asian Tour OOM.



