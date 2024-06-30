Danielle Kang and Lydia Ko sit in a tie for 30th after three rounds of the Dow Championship. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi duo Lydia Ko and Ryan Fox will be playing for position in the final rounds of their respective tournaments on the LPGA and PGA Tours after struggling through their third rounds.

Ko, playing in the Dow Championship teams’ event alongside American Danielle Kang in Midland, Michigan, turned in a two-over-par 72 in their third round - playing alternate shot (foursomes), as they did in the first round.

A similar score to that first-round 71, Ko and Kang, who made the cut on the number after a second-round 62 playing the best ball (four-ball) format, carded four bogeys and two birdies, one of which came on the par-three 18th. That saw their score for the tournament move to five-under where they sit in a tie for 30th.

That puts them 10 shots off the lead, with American duo Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho, who held the outright lead at 15-under through 54 holes.

The final round sees the tournament return to the four-ball format.