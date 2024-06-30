Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Golf

Lydia Ko off pace at Dow Championship; Ryan Fox falls down leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage Classic

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Danielle Kang and Lydia Ko sit in a tie for 30th after three rounds of the Dow Championship. Photo / Getty Images

Danielle Kang and Lydia Ko sit in a tie for 30th after three rounds of the Dow Championship. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi duo Lydia Ko and Ryan Fox will be playing for position in the final rounds of their respective tournaments on the LPGA and PGA Tours after struggling through their third rounds.

Ko, playing in the Dow Championship teams’ event alongside American Danielle Kang in Midland, Michigan, turned in a two-over-par 72 in their third round - playing alternate shot (foursomes), as they did in the first round.

A similar score to that first-round 71, Ko and Kang, who made the cut on the number after a second-round 62 playing the best ball (four-ball) format, carded four bogeys and two birdies, one of which came on the par-three 18th. That saw their score for the tournament move to five-under where they sit in a tie for 30th.

That puts them 10 shots off the lead, with American duo Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho, who held the outright lead at 15-under through 54 holes.

The final round sees the tournament return to the four-ball format.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Further south in Detroit, Ryan Fox carded his worst round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with a four-over-par 76 seeing him end the day in a tie for 73rd.

Starting his day on the back nine, Fox made a steady start with a trio of pars, before back-to-back bogeys and another on the 18th saw him sitting three-over for the day with nine holes to play.

There was more of the same awaiting him in the second half of the day, though he was able to limit some of the damage caused by three further bogeys with birdies on the fifth and seventh.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

As a result, Fox will have the earliest start time in the final round, teeing it up alongside Canadian Taylor Pendrith just after 11pm tonight (NZ time), while Ko and Kang begin their final round just after 1am tomorrow morning.


Latest from Golf

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Golf