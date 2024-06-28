Ryan Fox tees off during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Photo / Getty Images

Ryan Fox tees off during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Photo / Getty Images

Six birdies in his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit have lifted Kiwi Ryan Fox 44 places up the leaderboard and into a tie for 32nd as the early finishers came in after their second rounds.

Fox carded a five-under 67 to now sit at five-under, just seven shots back of leader Akshay Bhatia, who also shot five-under to lead at 13-under.

Beginning with a birdie as he started on the 10th hole, Fox remained bogey-free until the 17th hole of his round on the par-four eighth.

His six birdies came at regular intervals and were much needed for the Kiwi after a slow start in round one on what is viewed as a course that presents plenty of scoring opportunities.

The solitary bogey may be of some annoyance, though, as Fox has made something of a habit of carding one late in his rounds.