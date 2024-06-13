Ryan Fox follows his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has begun his US Open campaign with a three-over 73 in the first round at Pinehurst No.2.

The course is where compatriot Michael Campbell lifted the US Open in 2005.

Early into the first round, Patrick Cantlay leads after posting a five-under 65, a shot ahead of Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg who carded a 66.

Fox was part of the early groups out on the course and started with a birdie on the par four 11th, his second hole of the day. However that was followed by a bogey five at the par four 13th and then a double-bogey at 14 to move to two-over.

A second bogey at the par four second moved Fox further back to three-over before he recorded his second birdie of the day at the par five fifth despite finding the bunker with his second shot. But with another bogey at the seventh, Fox slipped to three-over again where he finished for the round.

Fox hit eight of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation but strong putting (2.17 strokes gained) ensured he’s still a chance to make the cut for the seventh straight major.







