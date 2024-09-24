Advertisement
Sky secure A-League rights on three-year deal, bring in free-to-air matches

NZ Herald
The Wellington Phoenix celebrate the late goal that lifted them past Melbourne Victory. Photo / Photosport

In a boost for Kiwi football fans, Sky has retained the rights to the A-League men’s and women’s competitions, and will show one game each week free-to-air.

From October, the new season of the men’s competition will be shown in New Zealand exclusively on Sky, before the women’s season begins on November 1.

After speculation as to whether or not Sky would be able to continue as the New Zealand broadcaster, a three-year renewal has put paid to any notion that fans would be forced to watch elsewhere.

Making use of Sky Open, Kiwi fans will have access to five fixtures containing New Zealand’s two teams - three apiece for the Wellington Phoenix and Auckland FC.

In particular, Auckland FC’s season opener, on October 19 and first New Zealand derby two weeks later.

“We’re pleased that we will continue to be the broadcast home to a passionate and growing sporting code, spearheaded here in Aotearoa by a couple of really energised and ambitious local clubs,” said Sky chief executive Sophie Moloney.

“We’re excited to see what we can achieve together in terms of innovation around commercial partnerships as part of our home games production, alongside our broadcast coverage of every single minute of action.”

The new broadcast deal will cover the leagues’ expansion, with Auckland to also be represented in Australia’s professional league once again.

As Auckland FC’s men’s team enters the A-League in 2024/25, the women’s team will do the same in 2025/26, and give New Zealand four professional teams in Australian football.

“New Zealand is really important for our continued growth, and it’s set to be a landmark year for New Zealand football following Wellington Phoenix’s standout season and the introduction of a new team, Auckland FC, into the Isuzu UTE A-League Men,” said A-Leagues commissioner Nick Garcia.


