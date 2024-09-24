The Wellington Phoenix celebrate the late goal that lifted them past Melbourne Victory. Photo / Photosport

The Wellington Phoenix celebrate the late goal that lifted them past Melbourne Victory. Photo / Photosport

In a boost for Kiwi football fans, Sky has retained the rights to the A-League men’s and women’s competitions, and will show one game each week free-to-air.

From October, the new season of the men’s competition will be shown in New Zealand exclusively on Sky, before the women’s season begins on November 1.

After speculation as to whether or not Sky would be able to continue as the New Zealand broadcaster, a three-year renewal has put paid to any notion that fans would be forced to watch elsewhere.

Making use of Sky Open, Kiwi fans will have access to five fixtures containing New Zealand’s two teams - three apiece for the Wellington Phoenix and Auckland FC.

In particular, Auckland FC’s season opener, on October 19 and first New Zealand derby two weeks later.