Republic of Ireland fans have been filmed taunting England supporters with an incendiary song about Elizabeth II the day before the second anniversary of her death.
Footage shared on social media shows a group of them outside a Dublin pub singing “Lizzie’s in a box” before their team’s 2-0 loss to England in the Nations League on Sunday NZT.
Other supporters were filmed flicking V signs, although it was not clear whether England fans in the pubs and bars before kickoff were their target.
A ring of steel was put in place for the fixture, and the Garda’s Operation Dearoil operated from Friday until Sunday morning. About 12,000 England fans had applied for nearly 3000 tickets.