”Wheelchair seating in the stadiums is often not that good. At Eden Park you’ve got wheelchair spaces, where they are it’s in a covered stand and you can’t see the big screens. I know what the score is because I’m watching the game, but if you’re 1-0 up you’re trying to see the time to see how much is there to go. You can’t see that.

“All these little things make the experience not as good as what an able-bodied person would have.’

Football fan Jonno Ross is pushing for better accessibility at sporting events.

Ross is a founding member of The Port, a supporters group for football newcomers Auckland FC, who will be playing their home matches at Go Media Stadium.

He is making an effort through dialogue with the club and stadium to add a wheelchair-accessible area in the South Stand where The Port will be based at each match.

“I was a season ticket holder for the Warriors at Mt Smart. They had good wheelchair bays – I think it was the East Stand. But now for The Port that’s in the South Stand, which isn’t wheelchair friendly at all.

“They do have like a platform quite high up on the hill, but obviously me being a part of The Port I don’t want to be up there and miss out.”

Auckland FC CEO Nick Becker was able to confirm to the Herald that a platform is in place in Go Media Stadium’s South Stand for Ross to use and that the club, stadium and council would continue to work on a long-term solution.

“Immediately Jonno came to us and said there’s no place for anyone in a wheelchair there [in the South Stand] and how can we work together to right that? We’ve managed to come up with a solution.”

Ross hopes his efforts will spark change not just at Go Media Stadium but around the country to improve accessibility for people with disabilities to attend sporting events.

“Imagine wanting to be part of The Port but you can’t, then all of a sudden there’s that option for you – they’ll be over the moon.”

There is a glaring irony to this issue in that many wheelchair users do so due to an injury sustained playing sport, and Ross says how frustrating that can be for those with disabilities cannot be overstated.

“It sucks ... there’s no other word for it, it does suck.”

Ahead of Auckland FC’s first match, he has a message for anyone unsure of heading along for their debut season.

“Inclusivity. Wheelchair users, come along, it’ll be fantastic.”

Auckland FC’s first A-League Men’s match is on Saturday, October 19, vs Brisbane Roar at Go Media Stadium, Mt Smart.

Will Toogood is an online sports editor for the NZ Herald. He enjoys watching people chase a ball around on a grass surface so much he decided to make a living out of it.