Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo said “football is emotions” after club owner Evangelos Marinakis confronted him on the pitch after a 2-2 draw at home against Leicester today that threatens a terminal blow to their hopes of Champions League qualification.
Marinakis remonstrated with Nuno after Facundo Buonanotte’s 81st-minute strike at the City Ground ensured already-relegated Leicester came away with a point that could prevent East Midlands rivals Forest from securing a top-five finish.
“Today is a tough day for everybody connected to the club,” Nuno told Sky Sports.
“[Champions League qualification] was in our hands, it’s no longer in our hands. But we are not playing well, we are not defending well and that is never good.”
Nuno, explaining why Greek businessman Marinakis had confronted him on the pitch at the end of the game, added: “It was due to the situation and the confusion over the substitution of [Taiwo Awoniyi].