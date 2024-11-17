The All Whites celebrate a goal against Vanuatu in Hamilton. Photo / Photosport

Samoa football coach Jess Ibrom is braced for an onslaught against the All Whites on Monday night.

In terms of David and Goliath contests in this country, the gulf doesn’t get much greater than what might unfold at Mt Smart Stadium.

The New Zealand side showed their ruthless edge against Vanuatu on Friday, with the 8-1 result their biggest victory margin in two decades. They could have had several more goals, given the amount of opportunities carved out. And Vanuatu are relatively big fish in Oceania. They have had some notable past results, including reaching the final of the 2024 Nations Cup, and are well led by Brian Kaltak, one of the best defenders in the A-League.

World No 186 Samoa, on paper, are a couple of rungs further down, having rarely been involved at this stage of World Cup qualifying across their history. Their only previous clashes with New Zealand came in 1987, with a 7-0 loss in Apia followed by a 12-0 defeat in Auckland, with Kevin Hagan (four), Andy Deeley and Mike McGarry all grabbing hat-tricks.

“It’s massive,” Ibrom told the Herald. “It’s like a Premier League team against a team a few leagues below. We have just got amateur footballers and we know it is a big, big challenge. We just have to work the hardest we have ever worked, to keep things as competitive as we can, for as long as we can because they are best in the region for the reason.”