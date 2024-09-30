Chris Wood, Libby Cacace and Marko Stamenic (pictured) have been named for the games against Tahiti and Malaysia. Photo / Photosport

The All Whites’ road to the 2026 Fifa World Cup starts this month – and most of their big names will be present.

The first qualifying match takes place in Vanuatu on October 11 against Tahiti. That’s a logistical puzzle – adding an extra flight and more travel time for the players based in the Northern Hemisphere.

Previously, some players have skipped such matches in the Oceania region due to their club commitments, but coach Darren Bazeley has been able to name a strong squad.

All Whites midfielder Marko Stamenic is among those picked for the squad to face Tahiti and Malaysia. Photo / Photosport

Skipper Chris Wood will make the trip, along with Libby Cacace, Marko Stamenic, Matt Garbett and Ben Old. Promising defender Tyler Bindon is in line to continue his impressive trajectory after missing the matches with Mexico and the United States.