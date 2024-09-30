There is also a distinct local flavour to the team, with five from Auckland FC and a quartet from the Wellington Phoenix, including captain Alex Rufer.
Among those not included are playmaker Sarpreet Singh, frontline midfielder Joe Bell and defenders Bill Tuiloma and Finn Surman.
Apart from the Tahiti fixture, there is a home game against Malaysia at North Harbour Stadium on October 14.
All Whites squad to face Tahiti and Malaysia
GOALKEEPERS:
Max Crocombe (11/0) Burton Albion, England
Alex Paulsen (1/0) Auckland FC, New Zealand (on loan from AFC Bournemouth)
Oli Sail (9/0) Perth Glory, Australia
DEFENDERS:
Tyler Bindon (10/0) Reading FC, England
Michael Boxall (51/0) Minnesota United, USA
Libby Cacace (27/1) Empoli FC, Italy
Tim Payne (39/2) Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand
Nando Pijnaker (21/0) Auckland FC, New Zealand
Storm Roux (11/0) Central Coast Mariners, Australia
Tommy Smith (56/2) Auckland FC, New Zealand
Sam Sutton (3/0) Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand
MIDFIELDERS:
Matt Garbett (24/3) NAC Breda, Netherlands Cam
Howieson (20/1) Auckland FC, New Zealand
Alex Rufer (15/0) Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand
Marko Stamenic (23/1) Olympiacos, Greece (on loan from Nottingham Forest)
FORWARDS:
Kosta Barbarouses (62 caps/7 goals) Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand
Eli Just (28/2) SKN St. Pölten, Austria (on loan from AC Horsens)
Ben Old (10/1) AS Saint Etienne, France
Logan Rogerson (11/1) Auckland FC, New Zealand
Ben Waine (18/6) Plymouth Argyle, England
Chris Wood (76/34) Nottingham Forest, England
Fixtures
Fifa World Cup 2026 – OFC qualifiers
October 11, kickoff 3pm NZT (1pm local time):
All Whites v Tahiti
VFF Freshwater Stadium, Port Vila, Vanuatu
International friendly
October 14, kickoff 7pm:
All Whites v Malaysia
North Harbour Stadium