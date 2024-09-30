Advertisement
All Whites squad revealed for first 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying match

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Chris Wood, Libby Cacace and Marko Stamenic (pictured) have been named for the games against Tahiti and Malaysia. Photo / Photosport

The All Whites’ road to the 2026 Fifa World Cup starts this month – and most of their big names will be present.

The first qualifying match takes place in Vanuatu on October 11 against Tahiti. That’s a logistical puzzle – adding an extra flight and more travel time for the players based in the Northern Hemisphere.

Previously, some players have skipped such matches in the Oceania region due to their club commitments, but coach Darren Bazeley has been able to name a strong squad.

All Whites midfielder Marko Stamenic is among those picked for the squad to face Tahiti and Malaysia. Photo / Photosport
Skipper Chris Wood will make the trip, along with Libby Cacace, Marko Stamenic, Matt Garbett and Ben Old. Promising defender Tyler Bindon is in line to continue his impressive trajectory after missing the matches with Mexico and the United States.

There is also a distinct local flavour to the team, with five from Auckland FC and a quartet from the Wellington Phoenix, including captain Alex Rufer.

Among those not included are playmaker Sarpreet Singh, frontline midfielder Joe Bell and defenders Bill Tuiloma and Finn Surman.

Apart from the Tahiti fixture, there is a home game against Malaysia at North Harbour Stadium on October 14.

All Whites squad to face Tahiti and Malaysia

GOALKEEPERS:

Max Crocombe (11/0) Burton Albion, England

Alex Paulsen (1/0) Auckland FC, New Zealand (on loan from AFC Bournemouth)

Oli Sail (9/0) Perth Glory, Australia

DEFENDERS:

Tyler Bindon (10/0) Reading FC, England

Michael Boxall (51/0) Minnesota United, USA

Libby Cacace (27/1) Empoli FC, Italy

Tim Payne (39/2) Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand

Nando Pijnaker (21/0) Auckland FC, New Zealand

Storm Roux (11/0) Central Coast Mariners, Australia

Tommy Smith (56/2) Auckland FC, New Zealand

Sam Sutton (3/0) Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand

MIDFIELDERS:

Matt Garbett (24/3) NAC Breda, Netherlands Cam

Howieson (20/1) Auckland FC, New Zealand

Alex Rufer (15/0) Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand

Marko Stamenic (23/1) Olympiacos, Greece (on loan from Nottingham Forest)

FORWARDS:

Kosta Barbarouses (62 caps/7 goals) Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand

Eli Just (28/2) SKN St. Pölten, Austria (on loan from AC Horsens)

Ben Old (10/1) AS Saint Etienne, France

Logan Rogerson (11/1) Auckland FC, New Zealand

Ben Waine (18/6) Plymouth Argyle, England

Chris Wood (76/34) Nottingham Forest, England

Fixtures

Fifa World Cup 2026 OFC qualifiers

October 11, kickoff 3pm NZT (1pm local time):

All Whites v Tahiti

VFF Freshwater Stadium, Port Vila, Vanuatu


International friendly

October 14, kickoff 7pm:

All Whites v Malaysia

North Harbour Stadium

