Football Ferns and Jitka Klimkova saga: The challenges facing NZ Football - Michael Burgess

Michael Burgess
By
Specialist Multimedia Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Former Football Ferns head coach Jitka Klimkova. Photo / Photosport

Former Football Ferns head coach Jitka Klimkova. Photo / Photosport

Herald football writer Michael Burgess looks at the implications of Jitka Klimkova’s exit and last month’s revelations of player dissatisfaction.

Fixing the divide between New Zealand Football and the Football Ferns will take a lot of work. There is always some tension between national sporting bodies and their apex teams

