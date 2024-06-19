South Africa's Quinton de Kock hits a six. Photo / AP

South Africa had to work hard to earn an 18-run win over the fast-improving United States in the opening game of the Super Eight at the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday.

Andries Gous made an unbeaten 80 off 47 balls for the US against country of his birth to move atop the batting chart at the World Cup before South Africa restricted the Americans at 176-6.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada claimed 3-18 and spinner Keshav Maharaj got the prized wicket of US captain Aaron Jones for a duck — no runs — to finish with 1-24.

Quinton de Kock had earlier made a rampant 74 off 40 balls and Heinrich Klaasen provided the perfect finish with 36 not out in the South African total of 194-4 after Jones won the toss and elected to field.

Co-host West Indies and England are the other teams in Super Eights Group 2 and will meet in St. Lucia later Thursday.



