New Zealand v Papua New Guinea result: Black Caps end Twenty20 World Cup with win

Trent Boult of New Zealand celebrates the wicket of Hiri Hiri of Papua New Guinea during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup. Photo / Getty Images

Papua New Guinea 78 all out

New Zealand 79/3 (12.2 overs)

New Zealand win by seven wickets

It was a tournament to forget but the Black Caps achieved a first at least at the 2024 Twenty20 World Cup – they won their final game of the tournament.

At the last three World Cups that would have meant they had claimed the title but after suffering two early group defeats to Afghanistan and the West Indies, Gary Stead’s side were condemned to finishing out their campaign with expected victories over Uganda and Papua New Guinea. And they delivered today a seven-wicket win in Trinidad to finish third in their group.

New Zealand went into today’s game in that difficult position - anything other than an expected thrashing would be regarded as not good enough.

But they did provide somewhat of a one-sided victory and got to finish the World Cup with back-to-back wins – whatever that means when you’re packing your bags while the top teams have another five games left to decide the tournament winner.

After a rain delay of more than an hour, New Zealand bowled first and likely for the final time - Trent Boult and Tim Southee shared the new ball.

The Boult-Southee combination which has been a huge part of New Zealand’s success the last 13 years first bowling in tandem in the famous Hobart test win in 2011 – and it seems slightly wrong to come to an end against PNG in a Twenty20 group game.

Southee removed PNG opener Tony Ura at backward point in his first over and Lockie Ferguson replaced Boult – striking with his first ball in what was the start of an historic spell.

PNG had no answers for the paceman who bowled four maidens, the first player to do so at the Twenty20 World Cup, and second in T20 history. He finished with 3-0 as all PNG could manage off his 24 deliveries was two leg byes.

Lockie Ferguson of New Zealand celebrates the wicket of Charles Amini of Papua New Guinea during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup. Photo / Getty Images

At the end of his spell after 14 overs PNG were 45 for five. Southee (2-11) and Boult (2-14) returned to all but finish them off before Ish Sodhi (2-29) took the last two wickets in the final over.

In the innings break, Boult said it was ‘an unusual feeling’ to be finishing up their tournament and his Twenty20 international career in a group game.

“Feels a bit weird, a few emotions over the last couple of days. Looking at the tournament, gutted to not go further, it’s an unusual feeling but proud of what I’ve done in the Black Cap but sad it’s my last stage playing for New Zealand in T20s,” Boult told the host broadcaster after the PNG innings.

Boult said he wasn’t sure if he’ll be back in other forms of the game but confirmed his Twenty20 career for New Zealand was done. He was picked for the ODI World Cup in India last year but hasn’t played a test since June 2022.

“I’m not sure [if it’s my final game], I haven’t forecast further than this - I’m probably in no position to comment right now, but this is the last game at the World Cup for us. Enjoyed being out there one last time.”

Not willing to call time on his career just yet, Boult seemed more reflective on his time bowling alongside Southee.

“A very good friend of mine, we’ve shared a dressing room for well over a dozen years, a partnership that I’ve really enjoyed forming. Very close friends off the field, nice to be out with him for the last couple of days.

“I enjoyed the last couple of games. Mixed emotions in the camp, didn’t start how we wanted to, we were off the ball, it’s a short format, that’s all it takes.”

In their chase, New Zealand didn’t exactly make it look easy with a stuttering start.

The Black Caps have collectively had a tournament to forget but opener Finn Allen might be the one most wanting to scrub his statistics from the last two weeks. He made a first-ball duck in the opener against Afghanistan and just nine in the small chase to beat Uganda. Today he chased a wide delivery second ball off Kabua Morea, edging through to keeper Kiplin Doriga for another duck.

Rachin Ravindra (six off 11) joined him four overs later, also dismissed by Morea, as New Zealand were 20-2.

Devon Conway and Kane Williamson got the chase back on track but weren’t exactly in a hurry to end their campaign. Conway made 35 from 32 before he was trapped LBW by Semo Kamea at 54-3.

Daryl Mitchell then made quick work of it, striking 19 off 12 balls to complete the win. Williamson finished on 18 not out, his highest score of the World Cup. That probably says it all.







