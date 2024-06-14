A second defeat means the Black Caps are all but out of the T20 World Cup, after losing to hosts the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Black Caps’ Twenty20 World Cup campaign is officially over, after Afghanistan cantered to a seven-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea in Tarouba.

Following New Zealand’s defeat to the West Indies on Thursday, coupled with a tournament-opening loss to Afghanistan earlier this month, the Black Caps cannot accrue more than four points from their last two matches.

However, as both the West Indies and Afghanistan boast a 3-0 winning record so far, their six points each means neither can fall out of contention to reach the Super Eight stage.

New Zealand will now finish their campaign with dead-rubber fixtures against both Uganda on Saturday (NZ time), and Papua New Guinea on Tuesday.

Gulbadin Naib made the most of his reprieve — he was dropped by the wicketkeeper on 9 with the total at 32/2 — to finish unbeaten on 49 and guide Afghanistan to 101-3 in reply to Papua New Guinea’s 95.

With their third consecutive win in the tournament, Afghanistan joined co-host West Indies in the next stage. Those teams meet Tuesday (NZ time) to determine top spot in the group.

Papua New Guinea slumped to their third straight loss, struggling to make 95 after losing skipper Assad Vala to a needless run out in the second over. He failed to slide his bat in the crease, and it was the first of four run-outs in the innings.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (3/16) took wickets with the first and second deliveries of his second over, the third of the match.

Kiplin Doriga (27 from 32 deliveries) was the only batter to score more than 13, while the 25 extras — 13 wides and 12 leg-byes — was the second-biggest contributor to PNG’s total.







