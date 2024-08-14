“But the IOC doesn’t pay - the taxpayer does and this is remarkable.”

The Paris Olympics will be a huge money-earner for the IOC with little money going to the athletes. Photo / Getty Images

Which brings the question of cricket’s inclusion in the 2028 Olympics - a sport with no shortage of money thanks to the massive TV audiences in India and Pakistan which the IOC is trying to tap into.

The IOC approved cricket’s inclusion for LA2028 last year, along with squash, baseball/softball, flag football and lacrosse (sixes). The proposal by ICC is a six-team Twenty20 tournament for both a men’s and women’s competition. The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham saw the debut of women’s T20 cricket, with an eight-team tournament.

Mills says cricket will be a huge money-earner for the IOC with nothing going back to the players.

“Cricket’s inclusion will generate hundreds of millions of dollars in additional broadcast and commercial revenue for the IOC, largely due to India - which, despite being the most populous country in the world, has remained a largely untapped Olympic power - and its obsession with the sport. We know that the IOC will keep all this extra revenue for themselves and not a cent will go to cricket’s national bodies or players.

“We’re told by some cricket administrators, however, that the sport’s inclusion will grow the game. Really? I’m not convinced about that, because it clearly has not been the case for other sports. The only thing we can be certain of is that there will be good photo opportunities for some and nice all-expenses trips away.”

Mills is also concerned that taxpayers will be asked to fund Olympic cricket campaigns, when national cricket boards are well within their means to pay for it themselves.

“We’re also told governments around the world will now pay money to national cricket organisations because it’s an Olympic sport. That is apparently a wonderful thing, but it’s also where they lose me. How is it right for a multibillion-dollar per year sport to rejoice in the taxpayers of the world funding its administration? This line of thinking is beyond me.

“There are many sports that are not commercial for a wide variety of reasons and it’s appropriate that a government would help fund them to ensure our next generation have something to aspire to and engage in, especially if it promotes healthy and active lifestyles. But it can’t be right that taxpayers are funding multibillion-dollar commercial sports to compete at the Olympics, particularly when the IOC is raking in the revenue from their inclusion in the games and not paying.”







