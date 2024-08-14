The head of the New Zealand Cricket Players’ Association has raised concerns over cricket’s inclusion in the next Olympics saying “not a cent will go to cricket’s national bodies or players”.
Heath Mills, the chief executive of the association as well as the chairman of the World Cricketers’ Association, says the athletes remain the biggest financial losers from the Olympics, in a piece for Dylan Cleaver’s The Bounce Substack.
“As it’s climbed to the multibillion-dollar event we see today, many people have made a lot of money including broadcasters, commercial sponsors, event service providers, property developers, construction firms, catering companies and betting agencies, but not the athletes. The very people we tune in to watch don’t earn a cent from the IOC for generating the financial windfall that is the Games.
“Yes, some have personal sponsorships, but that number is declining. Some will parlay Olympic success into lucrative post-playing careers in the media or business, but that number is far fewer than you would expect.
“Some receive taxpayer funding via government sports agencies, but it barely pays the bills. The average athlete in New Zealand currently receives about $30,000 per year from the Government, which if they manage to climb the mountain to success may move up to $60,000 for gold medal winners, though I believe this is increasing slightly in the next four-year period.